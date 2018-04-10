The suspect in a shooting on the west side has apparently killed himself following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement Thursday, according to the Bexar County's Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday a shooting was reported to BCSO at the 2100 block of Ash Field Drive. Sheriff Javier Salazar says that 13-year-old boy was shot several times while a woman described as being in her late 30's or early 40's was shot once in her upper body.

The sheriff updated the victims' conditions Thursday evening; the 13-year-old remains in critical condition; the woman is recovering.

Southwest ISD confirms that Big County Elementary, Kriewald Elementary, and Scobee Elementary were on lockdown following the shooting and stayed locked down during the standoff.

The shooting reportedly happened while school was letting out and the district says that half of the students were let out while the other half are still in the school. Parents will have to pick their children up as the district says that the schools will not be busing any more students on Thursday. The district is working with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to keep all students safe.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com for further updates.

© 2018 KENS