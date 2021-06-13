More than $2,000 worth of items, including a stereo system and deep freezer, were stolen from the concession stand.

WINNIE, Texas — The East Chambers Youth Football League concession stand was recently vandalized, leaving behind plenty of damage and stolen items.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money to replace items stolen from the Winnie youth sports concession stand.

Jessica Abshire, the leagues president, said that her and other board members had not been out at the fields in over a year, so when they met at the fields last week for a meeting, they had no idea the concession stand had been vandalized.

"We painted it and we put the sheetrock and everything on the inside because it was extremely hot," Abshire said. "We were trying to make it cooler for us and all of our efforts have been destroyed."

The meeting was held to plan for an upcoming football tournament.

The 2020 season was cancelled due the pandemic.

When the president and other board members went to the concession stand, they realized it had been broken into and vandalized.

The door was wide open, many items were missing and there was graffiti everywhere.

"There was some things that were written and things that were drawn onto that building that no kid should have to see," Reggie Norman, East Chambers Youth Football League board member, said.

There was not much left, and what was left was either damaged or unusable.

"We have done fundraisers to try to receive different things that were stolen and taken away from us," Norman said. "You know it was very disturbing."

More than $2 thousand worth of items, including a stereo system and deep freezer, were stolen from the concession stand, and at the time, it was unknown how much more it would cost to repair the building.

“We need help to recoup everything that was taken,” Abshire said. “We either need to rebuild the building or figure out a way to get a new one. We just have to take care of this. The season starts in two months.”

The county had been mowing the fields, noticed the door was open but never told anyone with the league.

Abshire and the rest of the board believe the concession stand was broken into within the past few months.

Abshire said herself, other board members and league volunteers now must scramble to replace stolen items and get the concession stand ready for the upcoming football season, which starts in less than two months.