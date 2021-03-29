Two teens suffer life-threatening injuries after shooting at southeast-side apartment complex, SAPD says

An SAPD officer at the scene said shots rang out at three different locations in the New Riviera Apartments on Sunday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a shootout between multiple people at an apartment complex on the southeast side injured four, sending two teens to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SAPD Captain Eric Hightower said at the scene that shots rang out at three different locations in the New Riviera Apartments at 2011 Dollarhide Ave. A 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were seriously hurt, while another person was struck in the arm and a fourth victim was hit with a ricochet.

"It appears several individuals got involved in some type of disturbance that then led to a shooting where several individuals began shooting at each other," Hightower said. "That spread throughout the entire complex."

He said it wasn't yet clear if the people who were hurt were involved in the shooting, or if they lived at the apartment complex. Investigators found three calibers of shell casings, and suspect that three different people had guns.

This story is developing, check back for the latest updates.