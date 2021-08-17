x
Crime

Two teens shot in drive by while walking down the street on northeast side, according to SAPD

Police said the victims were two boys ages 16 and 17, and said the suspects were in a silver, mid-sized vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police said two boys ages 16 and 17 were shot in a drive by on the northeast side Tuesday evening.

An officer at the scene on Tranquil Dawn said that the teens were taken to SAMCC in critical condition, and the suspects were in a silver, mid-sized vehicle. The officer said investigators believe the teens were struck by rifle rounds.

The San Antonio Police Department is conducting an investigation and reviewing camera footage from homes in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story.

