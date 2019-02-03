SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital and two others are on the run following a shooting at the Circle K on AT&T Parkway near downtown.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim arrived at the Circle K to meet with two men. Shortly after, an argument broke out and the victim tried to leave. As he was leaving the parking lot, the suspects reportedly shot at his truck, hitting him in the shoulder.

Although he was injured, the victim continued to drive about half a block down the street where he called for help. He was taken to San Antonio Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspects fled the scene and are still at large.

The investigation continues.