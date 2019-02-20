SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies spent Wednesday morning chasing a car that was allegedly driving the wrong way starting on the city's west side along Loop 1604, Highway 90, and Interstate 35.

Around 3 a.m., deputies were responding to a mail theft at the Bear Springs Apartment complex.

According to BCSO, the red car got onto Loop 1604 going the wrong way and reached speeds up to 120 mph.

"These suspects has no regard to human safety," BCSO Deputy Johnny Garcia with the told KENS 5 on Wednesday.

The driver continued to drive the wrong way along Highway 90 and Interstate 35 with deputies in pursuit. Ultimately, the chase concluded nearby when the driver wrecked out near the Pine Street exit.

Jamie Lee Martinez and Jose Benavedes were detained on scene. They are facing a string of criminal charges, including evading arrest with a motor vehicle and fraudulent possession of identification information.

Police say when Martinez and Benavedes were taken into custody, deputies found driver licenses as well as pieces of mail that weren't theirs inside the car.

"Our investigator is piecing through and sorting through all of the evidence that was discovered last night and trying to get that property back to it's rightful owners," Garcia said.

Residents told KENS 5 mail theft if common in the area. They often find their cluster mailboxes wide open.

"We've had it busted into several times," Larry Garcia told KENS 5.

"The broke into my mailbox about two years ago; the thing is always open," another resident who did not want to be identified added.



We did reach out to the United States Postal Service regarding this incident. They encouraged the public to report any mailboxes that appear to be tampered with so they know where the problem areas are.