Two suspects arrested after a man was shot at a baby shower, BCSO says

Authorities said the two men surrendered peacefully after the shooting on Saturday. Both face high bonds and multiple charges.

SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects have been arrested after a man was shot and injured at a baby shower on Saturday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times following an argument at the party in far west Bexar County, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators identified the suspects, and found the vehicle they were seen fleeing in at a home in the northeast part of the county.

"Upon deputies approaching the residence, DPS observed a male later identified as Johnas Laquann Brewster, 29, exit the home’s rear window and throw 2 rifles over the fence into the backyard of a residence on Brambletree," BCSO said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Brewster was then seen running back and retrieving narcotics, later confirmed to be marijuana, and threw it over the fence. Brewster would then ran back inside and a 2nd male exited, later identified as Elijah Anderson Jackson, 24, through the window and began to climb on the roof."

BCSO said that deputies gave commands to the suspects, who both surrendered without incident at the home in the 5000 block of Misty Glen. The weapons and marijuana were recovered by authorities, and both suspects are in jail facing multiple charges and substantial bonds.