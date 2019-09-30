SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a CVS Pharmacy on the northeast side.

The incident took place Friday, Sept. 20, at the CVS on 5506 Walzem Road near the Windcrest area.

Police said the two suspects walked into the store together and then walked out with baskets of unpaid items.

When the employee attempted to confront the two suspects, one of them pulled out a knife, authorities said.

The suspects fled in the same vehicle that was driven by a third person, police said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.

