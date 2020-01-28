SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two male suspects who they say broke into a north-side pharmacy.

The incident took place around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road.

Police said the two men were wearing hoodies and masks when they broke into the Legends Pharmacy in Blanco Plaza.

When police arrived, the suspects were still in the building, but they broke another window to get out.

The suspects fled on foot into the neighborhood across Blanco and evaded arrest by SAPD and Castle Hills police. The search continues.