Two shot, one dead following possible road rage incident on I-10

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were shot and now one is dead following a possible road rage overnight.
Officers were called out to the I-10 service road westbound at Commerce Avenue for a shooting late last night.
At the scene, officers found two men in their early 20s with gunshot wounds.
The passenger had a gunshot wound to the head and back; the driver had a gunshot wound to the back and leg.
The passenger died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.
An official with SAPD said that some type of disturbance occurred on I-10 between the car and a dark-colored Impala, possibly road rage.
Several shots were fired at the white car while driving westbound on I-10.
Police are still searching for the suspects who drove West on IH-10 in a dark-colored Impala.