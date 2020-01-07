x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

crime

Two shot, one dead following possible road rage incident on I-10

Police are still searching for the suspects who drove West on I-10 in a dark-colored Impala.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were shot and now one is dead following a possible road rage overnight. 

Officers were called out to the I-10 service road westbound at Commerce Avenue for a shooting late last night. 

At the scene, officers found two men in their early 20s with gunshot wounds. 

The passenger had a gunshot wound to the head and back; the driver had a gunshot wound to the back and leg. 

The passenger died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.  

An official with SAPD said that some type of disturbance occurred on I-10 between the car and a dark-colored Impala, possibly road rage. 

Several shots were fired at the white car while driving westbound on I-10. 

Police are still searching for the suspects who drove West on IH-10 in a dark-colored Impala.