Two shot, one dead following possible road rage incident on I-10

Police are still searching for the suspects who drove West on I-10 in a dark-colored Impala.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were shot and now one is dead following a possible road rage overnight.

Officers were called out to the I-10 service road westbound at Commerce Avenue for a shooting late last night.

At the scene, officers found two men in their early 20s with gunshot wounds.

The passenger had a gunshot wound to the head and back; the driver had a gunshot wound to the back and leg.

The passenger died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

An official with SAPD said that some type of disturbance occurred on I-10 between the car and a dark-colored Impala, possibly road rage.

Several shots were fired at the white car while driving westbound on I-10.