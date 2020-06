Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at S Zarzamora St. and San Luis St.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting on the west side Monday night.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near the corner of S Zarzamora St. & San Luis St. at around 9:30 p.m. No other information is available at this time.

Chopper 5 shows a number of police units at the scene.

Chopper 5 over the scene of a reported shooting LIVE: Chopper 5 is over the west side at the corner of S Zarzamora St. and San Luis St. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Monday, June 29, 2020