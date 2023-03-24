Two shot and seriously injured in Kirby, authorities say

BCSO is investigating after two people with gunshot wounds came to an SAPD substation on the east side, and said they were shot in the 2900 block of Foster Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people who were shot and injured in Kirby came to a San Antonio Police Department substation on the east side Friday afternoon, the San Antonio Fire Department confirmed.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was called to take over the case when officers learned that the initial shooting took place in Kirby. The victims were taken to an area hospital, and there wasn't any information on their condition immediately available.

"A gunshot victim walked into the substation to report the injury and incident initially to SAPD, however, after learning of where the original incident occurred, 2900 block of Foster Rd, BCSO was called to take over the call," BCSO said. "At this time our CID and Crime Scene Unit is enroute to take over the investigation and gather more details."

