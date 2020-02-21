SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for suspects in two robberies that occurred at separate Circle K gas stations overnight.

The first occurred at the Circle K gas station along Evers Road and Glen Ridge Drive while a man was putting gas in his car. The suspect, who is described as a man in his 20s allegedly walked up to the victim and pulled out a gun while demanding cash and the victim's car.

The victim told police that he was able to get back into his car and hit the suspect with the door, knocking him out before driving off to call 911.

SAPD officers searched the area for the suspect for an hour but were unable to locate him.

The second robbery occurred in the 9600 block of Culebra Road just before 2 a.m.

According to police, two men walked into the gas station and pulled out a gun.

They reportedly stole beer before taking off in a pickup truck.

There is no word at this time on whether or not any arrests have been made in that case.