PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Department has confirmed that Commander Greg Carnicle has died after being shot earlier this evening. He is survived by his wife and four children.

According to Phoenix police, Commander Carnicle was a 31-year veteran on the force and was just months away from retiring.

Carnicle held positions throughout the department during his career including the special assignments unit, K9 and he most recently oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations.

