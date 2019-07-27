SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the city's northwest side early this morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Marquette Drive around 3:40 a.m. for a shooting. The caller told police that one round went through the window of the home and that a Hummer was seen leaving the scene.

A white Hummer was stopped several blocks from the shooting in the 1400 block of Hillcrest Drive. Inside of the Hummer, officers found two men with gunshot wounds in their arms.

An earlier preliminary report stated that police found guns in their possession. They also had bullets falling out of their pockets as EMTs were working on them.

The driver of the car ran away. Both victims were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Officers at the crime scene on Marquette found drugs and 20 shell cases from different firearms, along with blood in the street.

Shortly after the arrival of officers at the scene. Balcones Heights reported the arrival of a third gunshot victim at a nearby hospital.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead. He had been dropped off by people who ran from the party.

About an hour later, several witnesses showed up to the hospital and identified the third victim. Those witnesses were taken to the Homicide office for further questioning.

The investigation continues.