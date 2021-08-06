Two people shot in parking lot; several vehicles, apartment units hit by bullets

Police said there were at least three suspects. No arrests have been reported.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were shot in the leg outside an apartment complex on the city's east side, the San Antonio Police Department said. Several cars were hit by bullets, as well as apartment units.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Binz-Engleman.

Police said multiple suspects were seen walking around the complex parking lot when one of the victims, a man in his 30s, also entered the lot with his nephew.

Once in the parking lot, the suspects started shooting. A 21-year-old woman also came downstairs "to help" and was shot, police said. Both victims ran to an apartment on the second floor while the suspects possibly took off in an unknown vehicle.

Several shell casings of different calibers were recovered. At least six vehicles were hit by bullets and two apartments, not associated with the victims, were also damaged in the shooting.

Police said there were at least three suspects. Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.