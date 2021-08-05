One shot in restaurant parking lot after suspected drug deal gone wrong; police investigating

Officers said at least a dozen shots were fired and more than two ounces of marijuana was seized.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was shot and another person was injured after a suspected drug deal went bad, police say.

Balcones Heights Police Department responded at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting in a restaurant parking lot.

Police said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant in the 4600 block of Fredericksburg Road near Loop 410 after a reported drug deal gone bad. The man was shot in the back below the belt and transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects, another man and woman, fled the scene and were believed to be driving a gold four-door car. One person of interest was taken into custody but no charges were said to have been filed, police said.