SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the city's northwest side early this morning.

Police responded to Hillcrest Drive and Willard Drive around 3:56 a.m.

There they found two victims in a Hummer with gunshot wounds in their arms.

Both were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police found guns in their possession. They also had bullets falling out of their pockets as EMTs were working on them.

The victims told police that they were at a party off of Marquette Drive and that gunshots were fired.

Both were shot while running to their Hummer.

Two other people arrived at a hospital in Balcones Heights with gunshot wounds as well.

Police are trying to determine whether the two are related.