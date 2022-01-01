Two people trying to light fireworks critically injured on west side, police say

The victims, both in their 30s, were struck by a vehicle near El Paso Street and South San Eduardo Avenue just after midnight, investigators said.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in critical condition after being hit by a driver on the west side who took off from the scene on foot, police said. It happened as they were in the street celebrating the new year.

Just after midnight, officers from the San Antonio Police Department were called to the intersection of El Paso Street and South San Eduardo Avenue, near South General McMullen Drive. The victims are both believed to be in their 30s.