Two people killed in high-speed rollover crash on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — Two men died in a high-speed rollover crash late Sunday night on the northwest side, police said. It happened on Grissom Road near Timber Path around 11 p.m.
SAPS said a black Volkswagon Jetta with three men was headed south on Grissom at a high rate of speed when a pickup truck carrying two people pulled out from a business in the area and got T-boned by the Jetta. Both vehicles lost control and rolled over several times. Two of the three males in the Jetta were pronounced dead by EMS on scene and the driver was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
The people in the pickup truck were also transported to UH in critical condition.