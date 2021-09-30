Two people injured in drive-by shooting on west side

Police said they are getting conflicting stories about what happened. The victims said they were walking down the street when someone pulled up and started shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are recovering from their injuries after being shot just after midnight on the west side. Police said the two were walking near North Zarzamora Street and West Salinas when someone pulled up and starting shooting.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the call for help came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Both of the men were struck by gunfire in their lower extremities.

One of the victims was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, the other was taken to University Hospital.