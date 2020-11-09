Two people arrested for murder of a 19-year-old woman; but third suspect is still wanted

Dorian Murphree and Kyle Phillips face charges of capital murder in the death of Jasmine Williams last month, who was found shot to death in her west-side home.

SAN ANTONIO — There are still many questions in the death of a young woman found shot to death in her home on the city's west side in July.

But almost two months after Jasmine Williams' murder, a second suspect is under arrest. Dorian Murphree, 22, was arrested by officers from San Antonio Police Department's Repeat Offenders Program on Thursday night. Police arrested Kyle Phillips, 18, on August 10. Both face charges of capital murder.

On July 14, Williams was found dead inside her home on the 8600 block of Limpkin Court. Police said Williams was discovered by a 51-year-old resident of her home. He told police he came home to find the garage open and the woman dead inside. We were told two children also lived at the residence, including a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old. It is not known if they were home at the time that Williams was killed.

According to an affidavit, Murphee and Phillips - and one other person who has not yet been arrested - entered Williams' home. The affidavit doesn't mention the ages of who was in the house at the time, but it does say three people besides Williams were there. Witnesses told police Phillips entered Williams' bedroom and demanded money from her.

The three people in the house told investigators they heard five to six gunshots that that they were "much quieter than they expected gunfire to be." They said Phillips had a long gun and used it to kill Williams.

Those three people told police, along with Murphee and Phillips and the third suspect, that they got into a vehicle with two other occupants and drove away from the scene. According to the affidavit, a female driver and a male passenger, who was identified as Murphee, were already in the vehicle when the three witnesses got in. They said Murphee was communicating on the phone with Phillips and was getting real-time audio of the murder as it happened.