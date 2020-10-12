Two people are behind bars following three-car crash Wednesday night

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Rigsby Avenue near Clark Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — Two drivers were arrested Wednesday night following a chaotic crash on the city's southeast side.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue near Clark Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews at the scene found three cars with heavy damage, according to an official at the scene. It was also noted that all of the occupants were out of their cars and that there were no serious injuries.

According to an officer at the scene, one of the cars failed to yield when making a left turn into a nearby apartment complex. The other two cars were traveling down Rigsby Avenue when one of the cars collided into the side of the car turning into the apartment complex, resulting in the car spinning out and hitting the car behind it.

The driver of one of the cars involved was charged with DWI, while the driver of one of the other cars had warrants out for their arrest; both were arrested.