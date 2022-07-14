Police search for two men accused of stealing cash, several cartons of cigarettes and beer

The incident happened on May 18 at the Circle K on Eckhert.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing a Circle K.

Police said the two men seen in these pictures walked in and demanded cash from the register, pointing a Taser at the employee:

Police said the suspects ran away with cash, several cartons of cigarettes and beer. If you recognize these men, or know anything about this robbery, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.