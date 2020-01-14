SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for two men who they say robbed a south-side Home Depot.

The incident took place Thursday, Jan. 2, on 2658 SW Military Drive near South Park Mall.

The suspects walked to the power tools section and both grabbed "expensive items" from the counter, police said.

Authorities said the suspects walked past the registers and left the store without buying the tools.

When an employee attempted to stop the men, one of the suspects punched the employee in the face, knocking out their tooth.

The suspects sped away from the Home Depot in a black SUV.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

