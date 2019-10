SAN ANTONIO — A fight between three men at the Greyhound bus station downtown resulted in two men being stabbed, police say.

A spokesperson with SAPD told KENS 5 that they're not sure what led up to the altercation in the 500 block of N St. Mary's Street, but that the suspect stabbed two men with a small knife around 1:30 a.m.

The victims were treated at the scene by EMS workers.

The suspect was detained around the corner from the bus station.