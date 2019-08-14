HOUSTON — An angry boyfriend shot two men outside a Church's Chicken in the Greenspoint area Wednesday morning, Houston police say.

Investigators say the boyfriend got into an argument with the two men inside the fast-food restaurant because they were catcalling his girlfriend.

The argument spilled outside the Church's on Imperial Valley near North Beltway 8.

Police say the gunman shot both men in the legs before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

