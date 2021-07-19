Two men shot in drive-by shooting west of downtown

The men were working on a vehicle on Ceralvo Street when someone drove by and started shooting, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Two men are in the hospital after being shot overnight in a drive-by shooting, police said. They had been working on a vehicle when someone drove by and fired shots – hitting them and the house next door, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Ceralvo Street., west of downtown.

One man was struck in the back and the other was struck in the leg.

They were both transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said there is very little information on the suspect or suspects. They also said the victims are not being cooperative.