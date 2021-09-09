Two men shot at a BCSO deputy, then hid behind homes and entered one on far west side, authorities say

The deputy had been dispatched for potential car burglars on Twinbear Creek, near Loop 1604 and Highway 90 when shots were fired at his car just before 3 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at by two suspects overnight, authorities said. That deputy was responding to a report of a suspicious person on the far west side early Thursday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., BCSO deputies arrived at the scene in the 9800 block of Twinbear Creek,near Loop 1604 and Highway 90.

According to an official with BCSO, two males immediately opened fire on a deputy's patrol vehicle, striking it multiple times.

The deputy was not hit by gunfire, but the two suspects took off on foot after shooting and began hiding behind homes and jumping fences, investigators said.

At one point the two suspects made entry into a random person's home, however they quickly exited. After around 45 minutes of searching deputies were able to take the suspects into custody. One suspect sustained minor injuries due to resisting arrest. He was checked out by EMS. There were no injuries to deputies or residents.