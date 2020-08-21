Two men shoot at one another during fight at northwest-side apartment complex

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two residents of the Vista Meadows Apartments complex were taken to an area hospital with injuries following a violent altercation, according to an official with SAPD.

Officers were called out to the complex in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road just before 6 a.m. Friday.

According to an official at the scene, an argument between the men, who both live at the complex, escalated and ended with both of them shooting at each other.

One of the men was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while the other was transported in serious condition.

Investigators do believe that the men knew each other.