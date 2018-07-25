CONROE, Texas – Two men have been charged in the death of a 16-year-old girl after she was fatally shot while they were playing with a handgun on Tuesday.

Matthew Tyshaun Davis, 19, is charged with murder and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

oseph Wilson, 19, is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

According to Conroe PD, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Anatole Apartments, located in the 1100 South Loop 336.

Witnesses told police one of the men fled the scene prior to police arrival, but he was located in the area a short time later.

Police determined Davis and the girl were playing taking selfies with a handgun when it went off, fatally wounding the teen.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KHOU