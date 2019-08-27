SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole two 1.2 carat diamond rings, totaling a value of $14,200.

The incident took place around 7 p.m., Aug. 15, at the Zales Jewelers off Loop 1604 on the northwest side.

Police said the men asked to look at the diamond solitaire white gold rings, then left the location with no attempt to pay for the jewelry.

If you have any information regarding the theft, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward may be offered for information leading to the arrests.