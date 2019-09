BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Two inmates were mistakenly sent to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Thursday, Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The two inmates, whose names have not yet been released, were on their way back to the jail after jail officials became aware of the mistake, Garcia said Thursday afternoon.

According to Garcia, the inmates were taken off of a list of inmates supposed to be transferred to TDCJ, but were still transferred anyway. It's unclear how the mistake occurred.

This comes after the Sheriff's Office told KENS 5 that it was overhauling its booking procedures, placing a captain on each shift and having members of Sheriff Javier Salazar's command staff overseeing the process.

Their releases mark the fourth and fifth mistaken releases at the jail this month, and the 14th and 15th such inmate mix up at the jail to occur this year.

RELATED: 'If he was a hired employee, he would not be running the jail' | Wolff implores sheriff to fix jail issues

RELATED: Sheriff's Office to 'overhaul' booking process after several erroneous releases

RELATED: 'He is a bad leader:' Candidates for sheriff weigh in after spate of erroneous releases