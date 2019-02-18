SAN ANTONIO — Two men in their 30's were taken to University Hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

According to San Antonio Police Department, it is not clear what prompted the shooting. A sergeant with the department told KENS 5 that the two men left the Dominion Park Apartments in the 9800 block of Fredericksburg Road and came running back minutes later, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims is in serious condition, while the other victim is in critical condition.

A car was seen speeding away from the complex. SAPD, SAFD, and EMS responded to the complex.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as we receive more information.