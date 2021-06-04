Two found dead in apparent shooting inside north side home

Homicide investigators are at the residence and have yet to find a weapon possibly used in the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a possible homicide at a home on the north side of San Antonio after two were found dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, officers were conducting a welfare check at the residence in the 2000 block of Chittum Trail around 4 p.m. after receiving a tip from a concerned caller who hadn't seen the couple in several days.

Officers entered the home and found the two victims, identified as a man and a woman between 40-50 years old. Emergency officials pronounced the two dead upon arrival.

Both victims died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said, but a weapon was not discovered at the scene. Homicide investigators remain at the home, but police said they are not looking for other suspects in what they called an isolated incident.