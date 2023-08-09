Two detained after suspect rams stolen car into patrol vehicle, SAPD says

Police said their drone was in the air looking for a suspicious vehicle when it picked up a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects were detained after allegedly ramming a stolen car into a patrol unit and injuring an officer, SAPD said.

It happened on the east side Sunday afternoon. Police said their drone was in the air looking for a suspicious vehicle when it picked up a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Officers in the area followed the car from a distance until it parked in the lot of the Studio Suites hotel near I-10 and 410.

Police said officers turned into the parking lot, and that's when the suspects rammed the patrol car head-on.

The officer in the patrol vehicle was taken to the hospital, reportedly complaining of aches and pains.

Police said three people were in the suspect vehicle. An investigation is underway.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.