Authorities arrest man accused of killing his parents after short manhunt

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said that the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, is suspected of killing his parents in a home near Leming on Saturday.

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and they arrested the son of the victims after a manhunt.

According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 281 north of Pleasanton. He added that they believe the double homicide happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. because there was footage of the suspect leaving the home around that time.

Details are limited, but Soward said that authorities conducted a manhunt Sunday for the suspect in the northern part of Live Oak County, which is between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. He said the suspect was arrested around 5 p.m. on Sunday after he was found hiding in a creek bed off of Live Oak County Road 245. He said the suspect was unarmed, but a weapon was recovered from the vehicle he was driving.

Authorities confirmed that the victims are the suspect's parents. They identified him as Derrick Sean Sherwood, 28. Soward said Sherwood has been arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle, and charges related to the double homicide will be filed in the morning.

This is a developing story.

