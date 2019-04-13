SAN ANTONIO — Two people were charged after a shooting that turned into a standoff with San Antonio Police on the city's south side Saturday morning.

Jesus Gomez and Joe Romero, Jr. are charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer.

Police were only able to provide a picture of Jesus Gomez.

Bexar County

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 8000 block of Skip Jack Drive around 3:30 a.m. this morning.

There were several people outside of the home when police arrived. The standoff began after someone shot at the officers from inside the home.

The standoff ended peacefully about an hour later with no injuries to the police or the suspects.

Eleven people were called out of the house and detained and a protective sweep was completed on the inside of the house.

Nine of the eleven people detained were taken to headquarters for interviews.

Gomez and Romero were booked on their charges.