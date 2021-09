We're told CPS Energy has been digging and doing some work near Prue Road, but police aren't sure where the caskets came from so far.

SAN ANTONIO — The side of the road is not where you'd expect to find caskets. But an Eyewitness News viewer found a couple along Prue Road on the northwest side.

We're told CPS Energy has been digging and doing some work near Casina Spring, not far from Babcock Road.

Police aren't sure from where the caskets came from or if any remains are inside.