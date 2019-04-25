SAN MARCOS, Texas — Two different break-ins have been reported at the same San Marcos apartment complex in two weeks.

Both of the incidents happened at the Cottages of San Marcos Apartments on Craddock Avenue between April 24 and April 30. The complex is near Texas State University.

During the first break-in, which happened on April 24 at around 3:45 p.m., the victim told police she found a stranger hiding in her bedroom before she was threatened and then sexually assaulted. She described the suspect as being a man in his 20s with an athletic build and around 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing black clothes.

During the second break-in, which happened on April 30, a man allegedly threatened the person in their apartment with a gun. The suspect was described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, police said. He was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants, black gloves and a black mask.

RELATED:

Suspect in North Austin door-knocking sexual assault case arrested on unrelated charges

Another minor accuses Lakeway man of supplying vape supplies in exchange for sexual acts

Officers are reminding people to lock their doors and windows, even if they live on the second floor.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, call San Marcos police at 512-753-2312.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

After 3 hernia surgeries, 60-plus hospital visits, woman regrets surgical mesh

'I never leave without saying a prayer.' Teen deaths raise concerns over Windy Hill Road in Kyle

Change coming to 'dangerous' Mueller intersection