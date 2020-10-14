SAPD: Gunman ambushes a man stopped at a red light

SAN ANTONIO — A gunman ambushed a man stopped at a red light at a northeast side intersection in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was at Walzem Road and Woodlake Parkway just before 3 a.m. when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and someone in it started shooting. Multiple shots were fired, investigators said.
The victim was hit twice in the arm and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made.