Police investigating deaths of two people found dead overnight along I-35 in separate locations

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 33-year-old woman was found shot to death overnight along I-35 near the Walmart Distribution Center in New Braunfels - and another person was found dead in downtown San Antonio shortly afterwards, police said.

Around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department, along with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a single vehicle accident in the 3900 block of I-35 North. They found a female passenger who appeared to have been shot inside a black Ford Expedition on the shoulder of the highway.

So far, the victim who is believed to be from Austin, has not been identified. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, as officers were responding to the situation on I-35, they got another call for a report of shots fired at the TA Truck Stop in the 4800 block of I-35 North. Witnesses told police they heard a number of gunshots just before an 18-wheeler left the truck stop parking lot at a high rate of speed. Officers searched for the vehicle, and for any signs of a shooting, but were unable to locate either.

Then, 45 minutes later, police received reports of a truck driving erratically on I-35. It crashed in the downtown San Antonio area and the driver fled the scene on foot. The San Antonio Police Department is currently investigating the death of the male found inside the cab of the 18-wheeler and they currently have a suspect in custody.