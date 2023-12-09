Off-duty Bee County deputy arrested for allegedly shooting at Jeep full of people

Police say the deputy and two friends shot at the Jeep twice: once after an argument at a bar, and again as the deputy's group followed the Jeep into Mission.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff fired deputy Geselle Alvarado, who is accused of shooting at a car full of people while off-duty. Mission police say the deputy did not hit anyone, but they did arrest her.

The deputy is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Earlier in the evening, the off-duty deputy and two of her friends got into an argument with another group of people at a McAllen bar, police tell 3NEWS. As the other group left the bar, the deputy and friends followed them outside and shot at the group's Jeep while they were inside it.

"We haven't had a chance to meet with her yet. Technically she was fired immediately on getting the word of the incident. That's not indicative of how we behave," said Bee County Sheriff Alden Southmayd.

Both groups traveled to Mission, where police say the deputy fired three shots at the Jeep, striking it. Mission police then pulled the deputy's vehicle over, identified the deputy as the shooter and arrested all three within her group.

"It was a really unfortunate incident because this could obviously end her career. It's ended her career with Bee County Sheriff's office. But it could end her career in law enforcement depending on the direction that it goes. Thank God none was injured but there's just absolutely no excuse for what happened," he said.

