A truck driver accused of kidnapping two Belton children and taking them to Arizona communicated with the children on Instagram before he kidnapped them, according to a federal criminal complaint. Marshall Pendergrass, 47, lured the children by promising to buy them an iPhone 8, court documents said.

Pendergrass was arrested Saturday on kidnapping charges when police found the children, a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother, in the sleeper cab of Pendergrass' truck. According to the criminal complaint, Pendergrass was trying to take the children to Nevada.

According to court documents, the boy waited until his mother left the house Friday to meet Pendergrass at a truck stop. The boy told investigators he thought they were going to Metro PCS to activate the iPhone and his sister needed to come to sign paperwork for the phone service.

The boy told investigators he thought Pendergrass would give the children an iPhone because he had "spoiled" them before when he took them to a store, according to the complaint.

During the trip, the children repeatedly told Pendergrass to take them home, but he said his GPS was broken. The next morning, the boy said Pendergrass told them he was not going to take them home, and they were going to go with him to Nevada, the complaint said.

The children told investigators that when they told Pendergrass to either take them home, get an Uber or call the police, he tied them up in the truck's cab using zip ties and duct tape.

The criminal complaint states Pendergrass "did unlawfully seize, confine, kidnap, abduct, and/or carry away and hold for ransom or reward or otherwise" each of the children.

Law enforcement pinged Pendergrass' cellphone near Winslow, Arizona, where police found the truck at a truck stop. Officials said when police asked Pendergrass if they could look in the truck he said no because it was the middle of the night.

The girl stuck her foot out, and an officer yelled someone was on the top bunk in the cab, according to the complaint.

Pendergrass told investigators a different story during his interview.

According to the complaint, Pendergrass said the boy had convinced him to "hang out" after his truck was fixed in Terrell, Texas, and he drove 80 miles out of his way to see the boy in Belton.

He said he told the boy he would buy him an iPhone 8, but he was "joking at him. It was all a big joke that he took serious," according to documents.

Pendergrass denied the meet-up with the boy was for an iPhone. He said the boy asked for a ride and that's why they met at the truck stop. Pendergrass said he didn't know the girl would also be at the truck stop, and the boy told him their parents knew the kids were going with him. He said he took them to get snacks at Walmart.

The truck driver said while was bringing them back to the truck stop, the children "talked him into letting them ride with him to Sparks, Nevada."

Pendergrass admitted to investigators it was a mistake. He said he planned on putting the kids on a bus back home when he learned from Facebook they had "run away."

He also said the children were "playing" with the tie straps he uses for the four corners on his truck, putting them on each other to see how tight they could go before cutting them off.

"They were being kids," Pendergrass told investigators. "They are lying to get themselves out of trouble."

According to the complaint, the siblings knew Pendergrass before the incident when he was the family's neighbor in Florida. Pendergrass told investigators he was their parents' "guardian angel during the summertime" because he "took care" of the children while the parents were at work, the complaint said.

Read the full complaint below.

