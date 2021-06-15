Truck stolen from Army veteran and amputee in San Antonio

Kisha Makerney says surveillance video showed that it only took a few minutes for a thief to steal her truck. She hopes someone will recognize him.

SAN ANTONIO — The veteran says a few minutes is all it took for a thief to steal her truck. She says surveillance video showed that the man was skilled at breaking into her vehicle and disabling the GPS tracker. She’s hoping someone will recognize him.

Kisha Makerney says Thursday, she was hiking with her friend at Military Drive Trailhead. When she returned to the parking lot, her red Ford F-150 was gone. She says according to the surveillance cameras, a man broke into her truck at 12:45 p.m.

“He’s bent down in my truck doing something. The investigator thinks that maybe they changed the tags,” said Makerney. “They told me once he got to my truck, it took them 1 min to get in it.”

Makerney says police ran the plates on the silver car next to her truck that the man pulled up in and it turned up stolen. She says according to her GPS tracker in her truck, he drove for about 40 miles. Since it was stolen, the tracker has been disabled. The last known location was near Tom Slick Park, on the city’s west side. Markerney says the theft happened one day before she had to get a procedure done on her left leg. She says the procedure enhances her quality of life but mobility is limited for a period afterwards. She says the procedure was delayed due to the pandemic.

Markerney served 17 years in the army. During her time in service, she had an amputation below her left knee. She says this month marks the 16-year anniversary of her injury.