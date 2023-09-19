'A big mess': Owners of stolen truck track down and prevent suspected thieves from leaving until police arrive

Police say they do not recommend tracking down suspected thieves to retrieve stolen items.

SAN ANTONIO — The owners of a stolen truck tracked down and confronted the suspected thieves in an effort to hand into police custody on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Inez Avenue around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

SAPD says owners found their stolen truck at a west side neighborhood and called police.

The truck owners prevented the suspected thieves from leaving the neighborhood as police say a collision was found on the scene.

Officials say when they arrived found a 'big mess'.

Two possible suspects were detained and no injuries were reported, according to SAPD.

Police did not say how many people were involved in the incident.