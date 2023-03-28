Truck crashes through wall into pool in north-side neighborhood

Police said a speeding car crashed into the truck and sent it through a brick wall before driving off.

SAN ANTONIO — It is not something you see every day. A pick-up truck dangling in a backyard pool. The Stone Oak homeowners were just feet away when the truck crashed through a brick wall and landed in their pool.

Police said a car going over the speed limit hit the truck causing it to lose control and crash into the pool. The jaw-dropping moments happened off Huebner at the entrance of the Fairways of Sonterra.

The homeowner Greg Hinze and his wife said speeding is a serious issue in the area.

"We were standing right here when it all happened," he said. "It was shocking. "You just would never believe this happening."

San Antonio Police said the truck was stopped waiting to enter Hinze's gated community when another car traveling at a high rate of speed hit the truck.

"He had lost control," he said. "Turned the vehicle basically 90 degrees straight for our wall down that hill right there."

The force was so intense the driver landed in the passenger side of his truck, which came crashing down into the Hinze's pool. The couple knows the truck driver. He does work at their home.

"He was just returning with dinner for the guys," he said. "The crew was just ending. Then he got side-swiped."

The couple's corner home is right behind the entrance sign of the subdivision off the busy stretch of Huebner Road at Fairway Ridge.

"This road is 40 miles per hour," Hinze said. "But people speed all the time."

Hinze said they're used to hearing crashes.

"It is hilly," he said. "It is curvy and people are coming home fast. People rarely follow the speed limit here."

Hinze just hopes drivers will slow down and obey the rules of the road.

"Never thought this was going to happen," he said.

The driver who police said caused the crash just took off.

As for the driver in the truck, he has a broken finger, but otherwise, he's fine.