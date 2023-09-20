Troubling trend: Children committing crimes on the rise in Bexar County

Statistics show a massive increase in the number of children and teens stealing vehicles, and experts say kids are posting their crimes on social media.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County is experiencing a spike in crimes committed by children. The troubling trend is playing out in the justice system.

“Our jurisdiction is between 10 and 16,” said Juvenile Judge William ‘Cruz’ Shaw. “But the majority of the kids that we see are between the ages of 14 and 16.”

Data shows Bexar County juvenile probation referrals have increased this year compared to last. Overall, violent offenses are up nearly 10%, non-violent offenses are up nearly 45%, and misdemeanors are up nearly 20%.

Driving the trend is a massive 228% jump in vehicle theft, and a 93% increase in weapons violations.

“Social media has really put a microscope on situations where kids want to post things on social media,” said Judge Shaw. “[They] show off and try to get likes.”

Judge Shaw says in many cases, children are dealing with adult problems at a young age. That’s why counseling is provided to their entire family.

“You want to be empathetic,” he said. “But also, there are consequences for those behaviors. We are more rehabilitative than the adult side of the justice system. So, hopefully that child does not come back. You can tell when the kids come up to the bench and understand how serious the situation is -- you can tell the ones who are scared and nervous. You can also tell the ones who are just ready for the next time to come in front of you. Those are the ones who we have to be concerned about. Sometimes, we have to do what we have to do to keep the public safe."

For Judge Shaw, it’s a calling.

“Every kid we come across, I tell them I have two goals: keep you alive and keep you out of the prison system,” he said.

Everyone plays a part in keeping our community safe, Judge Shaw says.