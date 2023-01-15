Trial of Andre McDonald set to start Tuesday, more than three years after he was arrested for his wife's murder

Andre McDoanld's trial will begin this week with jury selection. If found guilty of murder, McDonald could face life in prison.

SAN ANTONIO — A trial will soon begin for a local Air Force major accused of killing his wife.

Andre McDonald is expected to go to trial on Tuesday after several delays.

In 2019, he was arrested twice in connection with wife's disappearance and murder. Investigators said the last time friends and family of Andreen McDonald had contact with her was in late February 2019.

Days later on March 1, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office began searching for the mother, even allowing the public to join in on the effort.

"I was pretty enthused with the whole entire situation," said Nina Glass.

Glass was among the volunteers, and even later formed her own search and rescue group.

"We searched probably for three to four days a week, sunup to sundown for [Andreen]," said Glass.

Investigators suspected Andre played a role in her disappearance. Following a search warrant of the couple's home, he was arrested for tampering with evidence. He made bond while his wife remained missing up until July 2019.

"We were on that street where her remains were found a couple of weeks before," said Glass.

Glass said private property kept her out and from finding Andreen's remains. Officials found her bones charred on land in north Bexar County.

Andre was indicted in October 2019 on murder and tampering with evidence charges. Initially his bond was set at $2 million but after the amount was reduced he bonded out.

His trial will begin with jury selection at the Bexar County Courthouse. If found guilty of murder, McDonald could face life in prison.