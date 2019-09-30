DENVER — Jury selection is underway Monday in the trial for an Uber driver accused of shooting and killing a passenger during an in-app ride last year.

Michael Hancock, 31, is accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Hyun Kim on Interstate 25 near the University Boulevard exit in June 2018. Hancock pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case last November. The suspect is not related to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Prosecutors allege Hancock fired 10 shots at close range, striking Kim six times, including once in the chest and back, according to an autopsy report

Hancock's defense team has previously argued he fired shots after Kim attacked him. Kim's blood alcohol was nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol intoxication for driving.

The defense pointed out Hancock had swelling above his left eye, an abrasion on his inner lower lip and redness near his collarbone. The victim had bruises on his right hand near his knuckles, according to court testimony.

Before the shooting, prosecutors argued Hancock continued to drive 71 miles beyond the destination where Kim originally wanted to go. Security camera footage shows Hancock’s car pulling up to the intended location at 2222 S. Havana St., but nobody exited the car.

Kim died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. The only items found inside his pockets were a wallet and a pack of cigarettes, according to testimony.

During a preliminary hearing, Detective Aaron Lopez testified that 10 shell casings were found outside near the median between the north and southbound lanes of I-25.

Police arrested Hancock at 8 a.m. the same morning the incident occurred, June 1.

According to court records, police found Kim on the floorboard of the front passenger seat suffering from gunshot wounds. Hancock later declined to speak with detectives without an attorney present, court records say.

